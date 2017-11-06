Gardai appeal for information after farmer attacked in his home in North Tipperary

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a man was beaten with an iron bar and locked into a shed on his farm in Glasderry beg, Brosna, on the Tipperary/ Offaly border in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gardai have launched a fresh appeal for information today following an aggravated burglary on Saturday morning and have stated they are searching for four men with Munster accents and access to a high-powered 4x4 vehicle who they believe are responsible for the attack.

Gardai believe the intruders may have used a vehicle which had been parked off site in a local field for some time. They also believe the thieves may have discarded items of clothing as they fled the scene and are appealing to locals and farmers to be vigilant.

Intruders broke into the house at Glasderry Beg at around 2am on Saturday morning, attacking the owner with an iron bar and forcing him into a shed while they searched his home, before making off with a small amount of cash.

The man, (54), managed to escape and raise the alarm at a neighbour's house nearby. He sustained minor injuries during the attack and was taken to Tullamore hospital for treatment however his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

This morning gardai launched a fresh appeal to members of the public who were in the area between 11pm on Friday night and 3am on Saturday morning to alert gardai if they noticed any unusual or suspicious activity.

Gardaí appeal for information after aggravated burglary in Offaly at the weekend pic.twitter.com/Q7IcijX0UY — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 6, 2017

Gardai are urging members of the public in Glassderry Beg, Drumakeenan and along the main Birr/ Roscrea road to come forward if they recall any suspicious activity.

Superintendent Martin Cashen said ‘We are appealing to farmers, residents and landowners in the Shinrone area to keep a look out for clothing possibly discarded in fields or hedges."

Gardai believe the culprits may have worn "gloves and woolly hats" during the attack which they may have discarded as they fled the scene.

"Also any suspicious persons or vehicles in the Drumakeenan and Glassderrybeg areas on the N62 Birr to Roscrea Road that was noticed in the days leading up to the incident."

"If anything is located please do not touch it and contact Birr GS immediately on 057-9169710.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact Birr Garda Station 057-9169710 or the Garda Confidential LIne 1800 666 111.