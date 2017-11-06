Well done to Further Education Roscrea students

Students attending courses at Roscrea Education Centre recently celebrated their success at a certification event in the Racket Hall Hotel, Roscrea.

It was a joyous occasion with many students receiving full awards across QQI levels 2 – 5.

Certificates were presented by Tipperary ETB Further Education Management and Board members. Courses are funded by the Department of Education and the European Social Fund.

Well done to students and staff for their dedication and commitment.

Roscrea Youthreach and the BTEI programme have a continuous enrolling policy, so please contact us for information - Youthreach: 087-0626937; BTEI: 087-9363858.