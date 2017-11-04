Gardai investigate aggravated burglary on Tipperary border

Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary on the Tipperary/Offaly border after a man in his 50s was reportedly beaten by a number of intruders in his home in Glasderry Beg, Brosna, Birr, County Offaly.



Intruders were said to have broken into a farmhouse at around 2am – they escaped with a small amount of cash while the victim walked to a neighbour’s house to raise the alarm.

The man was brought to Tullamore Hospital where his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information is asked to contact the gardai.