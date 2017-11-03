Tipperary Excel unveils facade of new state-of-the-art Library

Week 23 of building works at Tipperary Excel and we're delighted to unveil the new front of the building, which houses Tipperary Town Library, the state-of -the-art, 21st century library. Over the next few weeks the library will be filled with books galore and all the other services a modern library has. Now that the facade is completed, and the hoarding removed, work will commence on painting the front of the building. We'd like to acknowledge and say thanks to all the Tipperary Excel Volunteers who hosted a fashion show at the centre in 2015 to raise funds this very purpose.