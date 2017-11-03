Brú Ború to host Cashel production of 'Ladies of Spirit'

Cashel Choral & Dramatic Society is ready for action in their upcoming production of 'Ladies Of Spirit' by author Georgina Reid.

This hilarious and clever comedy is set in the staff room of a girl's school in 1960’s Britain.

Gibraltar School was founded as a school for young ladies by the two dear old Misses Pye.

During their years in charge, the school was renowned for its highly qualified, happy teachers and its well-educated and well-adjusted pupils.

However, in the years since, things have gone steadily downhill under the leadership of its current Headmistress, Miss Rowe.

Indeed, the atmosphere in the staff room is at an all-time low as she announces the latest raft of unpopular changes.

Tensions rise and standards fall but, since Gibraltar is a private school, what can the teachers do other than grin and bear it?

Ah but little do they know that it's all about to change, as help comes from a very 'unexpected quarter' indeed!

The production runs from Thursday 16th to Sunday 19th November at Brú Ború, Cashel - curtain up at 8pm sharp each night.

Tickets are €15, and concession tickets for students and senior citizens on Thursday, November 16th and Friday the 17th are €10.

Tickets available from O'Dwyer's Pharmacy, Main Street, Cashel 062 61318 and Brú Ború 062 61122.

For more information, contact Carrie Kavanagh on (087) 6961409, email cashelchoralanddramaticsociety@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook – Cashel Choral & Dramatic Society.