Rathcabbin Church to host fundraising Country Gospel concert with celebrity singer James Kilbane

Readers might like to note of a memorable concert taking place at Rathcabbin Church, Our Lady Queen of Ireland of Country Gospel music with James Kilbane on Saturday, November 18th at 8pm.

The concert is in support of parish development and fundraising for ongoing work, upkeep and parish needa in the Lorrha Dorrha parish. This concert will be meaningful, moving and yet entertaining through Country music. This Christian event will have a strong emphasis on everyday family life and community through the unique powerful voice of singer James Kilbane.

The event also ties with his latest album “The Family Collection” and the upcoming year 2018 and “The World Meeting of Families” that will conclude in August in the RDS, Dublin. The Lorrha Dorrha parish is looking forward to the concert date.

The concert at Rathcabbin Church with Kilbane will include many of his Country Gospel recordings including There is a place, Mama’s Roses, Because He Lives, The Richest Man, The Nazarene Song and so many more great songs.

Since 2004 and his appearance on You’re a Star Kilbane Kilbane has released a total of thirteen albums. He is now a multi-platinum selling artist and has become a well-known voice on radio and television across the Ireland with his easy mix music and Christian albums. His music is today growing in far countries a Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia as well as America, the United Kingdom and Canada. Kilbane’s homegrown approach attracts many from every walk of life and many traditions to his music. Recently Kilbane has presented several television shows including his own Gospel music show on Sunday afternoons, as well as television specials on his music with Revelation TV and EWTN on his music. Over the summer and autumn months, Kilbane has run a traditional ballad show in Westport, as well as music festivals in America.

To enjoy this Christian country event in Rathcabbin Church on Saturday November 18th with James Kilbane marking family, community and to help local parish development then concert Donation Tickets are available across the region from Mulrooneys Service Station at the ferry, Centra Store in Ferban, Banagher Post Office, Mulrooneys in Birr, Parish Committee or direct from Ollie at 087 4155985. Church access for the concert will be from 7.30pm with the event starting at 8pm.

Support from all churches and interested people will be greatly appreciated. This event is not to be missed.