Top marks for St. Michael's Tipperary Junior Boys' School - WSE report

Tipperary Junior Boys’ National School in St Michael's Street, Tipperary town, provides a “good standard” of literacy and numeracy, according to a new report.

A Department of Education inspector carried out a Whole School Evaluation (WSE) on Tipperary Junior Boys N.S. on May 4th this year, and the report was published on October 26th.

A WSE examines all aspects of learning and teaching in a school, including school governance. All schools are subject to such regular inspections in order to maintain standards.

The all-boys, junior primary school, caters for boys from junior infants to first class and operates under the patronage of the Catholic Bishop of Cashel and Emly. The school has five mainstream class teachers, including the teaching principal and one learning support teaching post.

The school also avails of support from two resource teaching posts, both of which are based in other schools. There were 119 pupils enrolled in the school at the time of the evaluation.

School attendance levels, overall, are “good”, noted the inspector.

