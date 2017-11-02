Gardai launch appeal for missing brothers

Gardai have issued an appeal for two young brothers missing from their home in Limerick city.

Five year old Arnel Azad and his two year old brother Ayaan Azad were last seen on Tuesday 31st, October at their home at Ballintine Place, Steamboat Quay, Dock Road, Co. Limerick.

The young boys left their home in the company of their father, Selim Azad. Selim is believed to be travelling in a black Nissan Primera Registration number - 05 L 1598 with the boys and they are believed to be in Dublin.

"When Arnel was last seen he was wearing blue and white pyjama bottoms and a white t-shirt. When Ayaan was last seen he was wearing a bright blue jumper with a circular pattern or crest on front and blue tracksuit bottoms."

Anyone who has seen Arnel and Ayaan or who can assist in locating them is asked to contact Henry street Garda Station on 061-212400, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.