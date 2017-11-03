Tipperary farming: dairy summit told Europe and US are leading milk price recovery

The European and US dairy markets are leading international recovery in milk markets, the International Dairy Federation (IDF) World Dairy Summit was told in Belfast this Monday.

The IDF launched the World Dairy Situation Report 2017 at the summit and the report was launched this Tuesday. The report is available at https://www.fil-idf.org/

Véronique Pilet, editor in chief of the IDF report and head of Economics at French Dairy Inter-branch Organisation CNIEL, said: “The global dairy market remains uncertain and the only thing that we can say for sure is the volatility which is a result of supply and demand issues is here to stay. Dynamism in the European and US markets is leading recovery and production prospects over the next few months remain good. Butter prices are at an all-time high, however skimmed milk powder prices are still eroding.”