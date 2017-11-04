Tipperary jobs: Fears over progress on replacing Coty jobs in Nenagh

Concerns have been raised over what progress, if any, has been made in trying to find an alternative business for the Coty building at Gortlandroe in Nenagh.

The global giant announced last March that it was to close its Nenagh facility with the loss of over 200 jobs.

At the time, it was revealed that Tipperary County Council had called a meeting of its economic unit to see if a replacement company could be found for the premises.

But, seven months on, Cllr Seamus Morris is furious that there has been no progress on the issue.

“”I have heard nothing,” he told Nenagh Municipal District Council. “I am trying to find out if there is any update.”

The Sinn Fein councillor said the economic unit had been asked to take the views of the workforce into account on any taskforce that was set up in the wake of the closure announcement.

He told the MDC that the taskforce had met on April 20.

But having heard nothing, Cllr Morris lambasted what he called “the arrogance of some of these groups that they think they can decide the future without meeting these people”.

He said that, as far as he was aware, no one had been asked what they think should happen at the facility.

“The clock is ticking. I am wondering if we are wasting our time. When we are asked to come up with ideas, we are ignored,” he said.

Cllr Morris urged that a site specific taskforce be established for Coty.

When MDC Cathaoirleach Cllr John Carroll suggested that they contact the Local Enterprise Office and the economic unit, Cllr Morris retorted: “No. I want a quick response. They have ignored us. I am looking for a response before our next meeting.”

He demanded a written report before they would meet anybody.

He reiterated his call that the employees at Coty be included in any proposals for the premises.

“This is being done with the Coty workers in the UK who are losing their jobs,” he said.

Cllr Morris was supported by Cllr Joe Hannigan, Independent, who asked what progress had been made, and if the IDA had made “any attempt” to bring another industry to the facility.

“If it can't be replaced, the town will suffer,” he said.

Cllr Hughie McGrath, Independent, said he could “hear Cllr Morris' frustration”.

He said that it was only by talking to people that you might open the door for something else.

“I would hope a lot of work is being done in the background,” said Cllr McGrath.