Happy 100th Birthday to Elizabeth O'Neill from Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary

What a wonderful occasion it was in St Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen, Co Limerick on Friday 6th October where their first ever 100th Birthday was celebrated.

Bess O’Neill, Ballykiveen, Cappawhite, enjoyed her (Big Day) 100th birthday, with family, grandchildren, cousins, neighbours and many of her friends. The festivities began with Mass at 1pm celebrated by four of her sons – Fathers John, Tom, Pat, and Dermot.

From 2pm family and friends enjoyed chatting with Bess and each other, going down ‘memory lane’ whilst enjoying some nice food and beverages.

President Higgins, alas, couldn’t make it but he insisted on sending Bess a ‘little cheque’ and told her to throw a good party and enjoy the day with her friends and family. And so she did! The crack was ‘mighty’.

Memories were stirred and stories shared, where nobody wanted to leave. Bess, a keen Tipperary Hurling supporter, had wondered after they had won the ‘2016 All Ireland’ whether she would be around to see them retain their title in 2017! On the day of her birthday she reminded everybody that she had kept her side of the bargain! Bess really enjoyed her Big Day and was delighted with how it went.