Thousands of Tipperary rail commuters left in limbo over train strike

Thousands of rail commuters in Tipperary are without transport today following Irish Rail’s nationwide strike.

Commuters who rely on rain services from Limerick Junction, Thurles, Nenagh, Ballybrophy, Templemore, Tipperary Town and Carrick-on-Suir stations have been forced to find alternative travel arrangements today because of the planned industrial action over pay conditions.

Today's strike is the first of five planned days of industrial action with further dates to be affected on November 7, 14 and 23 and 8 December.

Due to planned industrial action today, Wednesday 1st November, No services operating on any routes. Full info: https://t.co/RqguZY1cxG — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) November 1, 2017

No Intercity, DART or commuter service trains are running today meaning more than 150,000 commuters nationwide have been left to make alternative travel arrangements.

Irish Rail train drivers are seeking a 3.75 percent pay rise in each of the next three years following claims that staff have not received any pay increases in the last 10 years.

Commuters who already purchased season or monthly rail tickets on the planned strike days are eligible for a refund through a dedicated refund form which will be made available online for customers at the end of the industrial action.

As a result of the action, all county council car parks will be free of charge in Nenagh today as the carpark at Nenagh Railway Station is not accessible for parking.