Mid Tipperary Hillwalkers

Sunday 29 October Mid Tipp walkers had 20 walkers out. Both groups enjoyed the beautiful views of the autumnal colours on the hills.

Ollie Walsh led the A walk starting near the Nire Valley Glamping amenity. Ollie led 8 walkers on a very enjoyable new walk - the Glenastockaun valley beside the stream up to the source at Coumtae, where they had lunch with views of the sea in the distance. From there across to Coumfea and along the plateau before a long descent and walk back to the start. Weather was nice, but a very cold wind on top. Fast pace and beautiful walking beside the stream. Good day enjoyed by all.

Denise Laffan led 10 out on the C walk starting near Barravakeen. They hiked up along Long Hill where they had fab views of The Punchbowl and Glinary. Met a lovely group at the ruins of the farmhouse where lunch was enjoyed. One of their group misheard our name and thought we were called the "Mississippi Walkers". It gave us all a good laugh. The group completed a lovely circuit and returned to cars after enjoying a fab day out.

Autumn is a beautiful season to be out and about walking so this coming Sunday (5 November), A and B walks leave from opposite the fire station in Cashel at 11am. There is also a Ramble leaving Slievenamon road carpark Thurles at 10am.

New walkers are welcome to come along, so, for a healthy, sociable and enjoyable activity, feel free to join us in Thurles at 10am or Cashel at 11am. Just bring boots, suitable clothes and a packed lunch. A change of clothes and particularly footwear for after the walk is also strongly advised.

The full programme of walks is now on our website at www.midtipphillwalkers.ie

Further information, visit the website, Facebook or call Dan Condren at 087 2273082.