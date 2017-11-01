When the clocks go back can winter walks be far behind? Well, the Upperchurch Walking Weekend certainly can't be and the twelfth running of the event goes ahead soon, on November 10th, 11th and 12th to be precise.

As usual there are plenty of walks to suit all levels of fitness. The Friday night has two road walks over 7 km and 12 km.

Saturday morning sees the very tough and hilly 18 km event with three easier walks later in the day varying from 8 to 12 km. Walkers should note that the ash trees on the Birchill Nature trail have become infected with disease and are likely to be removed, so this may be the last chance to walk through them.

Sunday again sees walks beginning in Upperchurch, Hollyford and Borrisoleigh providing variety for all. There will be a 5 km Fun Run around the gravel track at the local bog in Upperchurch.

Off the walking routes there are several entertainment events including music and set dancing sessions in the local pubs. A new event is the Culture Night on Saturday featuring short films of local interest, singing, classical music, a short one act play reading, a craft display and other items, so even non walkers will find plenty of interest at the weekend.

As the recent rainfall has made conditions very wet in places, walkers are advised to bring sturdy and waterproof footwear to all events, but especially to the Birchill and the Borrisoleigh to Upperchurch walks. The full timetable of events will be published next week and the brochure can be seen on www.upperchurch.ie. Phone 086 0518934 for enquiries.

The final meeting for committee and helpers will be on Tuesday 7th at 8.30 p.m. If you would like to help please let us know and/or come to the meeting. The organisers would like to thank all the landowners without whose co-operation the event would not be possible.