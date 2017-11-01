Nenagh company Tippo returns to Kilkeary one year after fire destroyed premises

Nenagh furniture maker Tippo International has reopened its premises almost one year after a fire gutted the manufacturing facility at Kilkeary.

The plant and showrooms was completely destroyed by fire last Ocotber.

At the time, the facility employed 69 people, and it has reopened this week with 55 staff already back on the books.

At the time, owner Paddy Martin vowed that they would be back up-and-running despite the tragedy.

Mr Martin said this Wednesday that it was great to back operating out of Kilkeary.

The company had spent the last year working out of the former Abbey Machinery plant in Martyrs Road, Nenagh.