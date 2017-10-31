€30k worth of cannabis found in Tipperary grow house

Tipperary Gardai have discovered €30k worth of cannabis herb during a search in Moyne outside Thurles last Friday.

The discovery of a cannabis grow house containing an estimated €30,000 worth of cannabis herb was one of the successes of Tipperary Garda Division's Operation Thor crackdown on criminal activity in the county last week.

The cannabis grow house was discovered during a garda search of a property in the Moyne area outside Thurles last week. One man was arrested in connection with the drugs seizure and a file on the case is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardai also arrested a man in Clonmel in connection with possessing €250 worth of cannabis for sale or supply to others and third man was arrested in the Glengoole area for a similar cannabis herb possession offence.

Tipperary Garda Division's Crime Prevention Officer Sgt. Tom O'Dwyer said nine other people were arrested across the county for possession of smaller quantities of drugs found in garda searches.