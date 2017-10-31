Tipperary health matters: UHL Group hosts public lectures

University Limerick Hospitals Group is hosting a series of public lectures over the winter to alert people to the importance of being health.

The series of lectures forms part of UL Hospitals Healthy Ireland programme, which commits the group to greater public engagement and more educational events.

The lectures, which are free and at which members of the public are encouraged to attend, will take place at the new Clinical Research and Education Centre at University Hospital Limerick.

“The aim of this series of lectures is to provide appropriate health promotion information to the general public and to provide information to reduce anxieties around hospital admissions and hospital procedures,” explained Laura Tobin, Healthy Ireland Project Lead, UL Hospital Group.

The next lecture will be on Tuesday, November 14. The theme will be on protecting your mental health, while, in January, (date to be confirmed) the focus will be on cardiology and heart health.

“Each lecture will have speakers from across multi-disciplinary teams including medical, nursing and health and social care professionals. And each lecture will showcase the expertise, professionalism, quality care and superb facilities which exist within the UL Hospitals Group and those managed by our colleagues in HSE MidWest Community Healthcare,” said Ms Tobin.

Prof Colette Cowan, CEO, UL Hospitals Group, added: “Our Healthy Ireland strategy identified a need to engage more with the public around health promotion and prevention of illness.

“We hope that these lectures will also provide a more convivial atmosphere for people to engage with us away from the clinics and to learn more about the services here on their doorstep.

“It is also an opportunity for us to show off the wonderful new CERC Building which has been developed by the HSE along with our academic partners at the University of Limerick.

“I encourage as many people as possible to attend this series of lectures.”

The first event focused on winter readiness and influenza.

“We hope that after the first lecture, people will have a better appreciation of how serious the flu can be and why it is important to get vaccinated,” said Ms Tobin.

The CERC Building is located adjacent to the new Emergency Department / Critical Care Block at UHL. For ease of access, use car parks 2 and 3 if arriving by car.