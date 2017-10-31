€500,000 to be spent in Roscrea in coming months

A plan to provide CCTV in key parts of Roscrea is progressing, heard the October meeting of Roscrea Community Development Committee (RCDC).

Derek Russell from Roscrea Stands Up (RSU) said local business groups have given a “very good response” to approaches regarding funding. Forms applying for grants for the CCTV are to be sent off shortly, and some €2,500 has already been raised.

TALK

A TALK seminar promoting positive mental health is coming to Roscrea next March.

TALK means Talk, Ask, Listen and Keep-safe, explained a representative of the Semi Colon Project, Roscrea. About 30 people from Roscrea will take part, aged 18 and upwards. Depression and Suicide will be discussed at the meeting on March 1st next, from 5.15pm to 9pm. A list of those taking part is to completed by November 14, heard the meeting.

Anti Social behaviour

Reports of anti-social behaviour in the area of the Malthouse, are being dealt with. Cllr Michael Smith said the Community Action Forum is assisting. “I do believe it will be resolved with their co-operation,” said Cllr Smith.

New investment

Cllr Michael Smith said there will be a “brand new footpath” leading up from no. 24 Kennedy Park, after “continuous pressure” was put on the authorities to provide it. Hopefully the work will begin this week and be completed by the end of November, he said. In total, about €500,000 is being invested by the Co. Council and others in Roscrea in roads, footpaths and signage in the next few months, an investment “not to be sneezed at.” There were calls to improve the signage to Roscrea on the motorway, highlighting its heritage as Birr has done. “It could be better,” said RCDC Chairman John Lupton. “The signs for Birr take precedence.” “There’s nothing about the Castle,” said Cllr Smith. “We need to contact the TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland).”

Market Square

Poles in Market Square “need to be addressed”. Cllr Smith said he will put down a motion at the Co. Council undertaking “to get rid of all the poles.” Cllr Smith warned locals not cut down fallen trees using chainsaws after the recent storms. “There are huge health and safety implications. You can’t just go out and cut them down with chainsaws for timber. There was an incident in the town.” Slates above Joyce’s pub are also a danger to the public, heard members.