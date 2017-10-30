Breaking: Tipperary RNLI lifeboat rescues two from Lough Derg after suspected engine fire on cruiser

Two people were rescued from Lough Derg this afternoon following a suspected engine fire on board a cruiser on the lake.

Lough Derg RNLI based in Dromineer went to the incident shortly after 2pm following reports that a fire had broken out as the cruiser was travelling from Ballina up to lake.

The incident happened off Hare Island.

The RNLI crew, with one member on board the stricken vessel, towed the cruiser to Dromineer.

No one was injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, Lough Derg RNLI rescued five Indian tourists from a cruiser that ran aground in the lake on Sunday, October 29.

The lifeboat brought the boat users to shore as they were unable to lift the cruiser off the rocks near Islandmore.

The stricken vessel was later removed from the rocks.