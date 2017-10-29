Tipperary's Meagher's make it through to next round of Ireland's Fittest Family

Tipperary's Meagher family have made it through the first round of Ireland's Fittest Family after a nail-biting turn in the eliminator round against the O Gibnes.

The Meagher's, from Killenaule, were put through their paces in the opening episode of the RTE series filmed in Camden Fort Meagher in Crosshaven Co. Cork but have already proven themselves to the coaches with Anna Geary describing the fitness enthusiasts as "strong contenders" in the show.

Despite an impressive start in the first challenge which saw the family lug 5 kilo ammo boxes through dark damp underground tunnels, the family were forced to go head to head in the eliminator against the O Gibnes, which the coaches believe to be the toughest course ever featured on the series.

#IrelandsFittestFamily returns tomorrow at 6.30pm! Meet The Meaghers from Tipperary were entered by Ailshe without them knowing! pic.twitter.com/1eA4FJqKfm — RTE One (@RTEOne) October 28, 2017

Fifty four year old Liam Snr is a GP and coach to the local ladies football team for years and enjoys cycling, rowing, running and swimming in his spare time.

Eldest son Joe (25) is a pHD student in Statistics in University of Warwickshire and is an intercounty hurler for Warwickshire. He plays hurling and Gaelic football for Coventry and competes in British University power lifting competitions. He used to play rugby for Rockwell secondary school.

Medical student Ailshe (23) is a senior rower for Trinity Ladies Boat Club and used to compete in athletics and Gaelic Football while youngest member of the Meagher clan Liam Jr (19) is a first year Engineering student in UCC and plays for the fresher hurling team as well as club senior hurling, and under 21.

Ireland's Fittest Family returns on RTE1 at 6.30pm on Sunday November 5.