UPDATE: Road reopened following crash on N24 Limerick/Waterford Rd

The N24 has been cleared following a crash on the Limerick/ Waterford Rd between Cahir and Clonmel earlier this afternoon.

The accident occurred at the turn off for Knocklofty. Gardai attended the scene but the road has since reopened.

Yesterday Tipperary Gardai urged motorists to take care on roads over the bank holiday weekend following an early morning motorbike accident outside Clonmel on Saturday. One man in his 20's was injured in the accident outside Clonmel and was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital where his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.