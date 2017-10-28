Man (20's) injured in early morning motorbike crash in Tipperary

Tipperary Gardai are urging motorists to take care on roads over the bank holiday weekend following an early morning motorbike accident outside Clonmel this morning.

One man in his 20's was injured in the accident outside Clonmel and was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital where his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The accident occurred near the Fethard Road roundabout shortly after 8am this morning and he was treated at the scene by emergency services.

Gardai in Tipperary are urging motorists to stay safe on roads, warning they will have a heightened presence across the county this weekend with increased checkpoints taking place across Tipperary.