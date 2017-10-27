Floodlights for Dominic's Abbey

Showcasing Dominic’s Abbey with floodlights would have a “huge impact” on that area of Cashel, said Cllr Tom Wood at this month’s Municipal District Meeting.

Cllr Wood called for the authority, in conjunction with the OPW, to prepare a plan for the floodlighting of the 13th century St. Dominic’s Abbey. Even two or three well-placed lights on poles would highlight what is a “very attractive part of the town next to the Rock.” The Abbey has “beautiful gothic windows” and it would be “beautiful to have the Abbey lit up at night.”

Dominic’s Abbey is of “huge significance and is photographed by thousands of people each year.” “It would not be too expensive to do it,” added Cllr Wood.

Cllr Roger Kennedy said it would make a “lovely attraction”. Cllr Michael Fitzgerald said it would further enhance the town. The late photographer and Cashel correspondent Michael (Micky) McDonnell lived nearby, and “was very proud of that part of Cashel.” His family held the keys of Dominic’s Abbey for people who wanted to gain access to it, heard Councillors.

Separately, Cllr Wood suggested that the Roads Section of the Council, in conjunction with the M8 Motorway Authorities, would give serious consideration to the relocation of the Ard Rithe pieces of sculpture from their present location on the M8 outside Cashel to a more suitable location, at the Dublin road roundabout. “As roadside art they are meant to be seen but are lost, erected in their present location in 2004,” said Cllr Wood.

The sculptures, by Orla De Brí, cost €65,000, and the five figures composed of bronze and gold, represent the ancient High Kings of Munster. “It would be absolutely fantastic to have them on the Dublin roundabout. You would really know you were coming into the historic town of Cashel. At the moment they are really lost. The roundabout is only about 100 yards from where they are,” said Cllr Wood.

Cllr Martin Browne said he would support the motion, but only if it didn’t cost the authority any money. “I have no problem with it, as long as there’s no extra cost to this Council.”

Cllr Roger Kennedy said they are very visible travelling south on the motorway, but not going north due to the elevation.