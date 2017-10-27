'It's not the pizzas' causing rows - Cllr

It's not “the pizzas that are causing the rows” on the Main Street of Cashel, claimed a County Councillor at this month's Tipperary Cashel Municipal District Meeting, while discussing a decision to grant planning permission for a fast-food restaurant for which there are no conditions attached regarding the hours of operation.

Cllr Roger Kennedy raised the issue of late night brawling in Cashel, saying there were “major inconveniences” to neighbours and children and adults alike who had been woken up in the early hours of the morning, by crowds congregating on the Main Street of Cashel in recent months.

The Gardaí had to be called “most weekends”, and the issue has been referred to Tipperary Co. Council on a number of occasions.

Referring to a late night fast food restaurant on the Main Street, Cllr Kennedy said “signs were put up, but have been taken down.” There has been “no change in trading hours”, which Cllr Kennedy said showed a lack of concern for their neighbours and the public.

“I know the planners have been active,” he said, but “who is ultimately responsible for the overseeing of conditions,” particularly in relation to closing times, asked Cllr Kennedy.

“I am afraid there is none,” responded Cllr Michael Fitzgerald. When planning permission was granted, no hours of operation were specified. However, Cllr Fitzgerald stressed that “it’s not the pizzas that are causing the rows outside this premises.” There was a “loophole in the wording” of the decision to grant planning permission, meaning no time conditions had been appended. “I met him (the owner) and he seems to be a genuine individual,” said Cllr Fitzgerald. “He is prepared to play ball with the planning authorities. He has taken down the signage.” A Council official told the meeting that they are “working on the enforcement” but there is “no specific conditions” regarding time or operating hours, related to this planning permission. “We will work with the operator and try to bring that to a resolution,” added the Official.