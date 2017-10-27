Planning permission for €8m investment at Aut Even

Aut Even Hospital has, in recent weeks, applied for planning permission for their ambitious €8 million investment which will see the development of a state-of-the art purpose built, radiology suite on the site of the existing Hospital.

The new diagnostics department will include the most technologically advanced diagnostic equipment available on the market and offer patients access to a new MRI (with cardiac capability), CT (Computed Tomography), XRay and Ultrasound machines.

Since Aut Even made the announcement of this investment late last year, considerable work has been going on in the background to ensure that this new development adequately addresses the future needs of patients and GPs in the South-East catchment.

One of the key pieces of work that has been ongoing is the introduction of a new software solution which will provide instant access to image scans, making them accessible to any authorised personnel from any computer on the hospital network, thus improving patient care and workflow efficiencies. This new system will also allow the Hospital to receive electronic referrals and electronically send reports back to GPs. The new system will bring huge improvements in staff workflow efficiencies and deliver benefits to both patients and their referring GPs.

Tireless work has also been done in terms of the design of the new unit to ensure that in-patients and out-patients are appropriately catered for. Decisions regarding equipment and service providers have also been progressing in the past few months. It is expected that the Hospital will commence initial ground works in December of this year.