'Refresh Thurles' prize giving ceremony in Hayes Hotel

The 2017 AGM was held in Hayes Hotel on Oct 23rd, and Officer’s reports were presented reviewing the highs and lows of 2016/2017.

Continued thanks and appreciation extended to all those helping Refresh Thurles especially Deirdre O’Shea, Michael Tierney and all the staff of Templemore Thurles Municipal District.

The welcome removal of the derelict SMART Phone booths and the Eircom Phone Booths had cleared some clutter from the Square.

Overall Tidy Town’s marks increased by 8 on previous year but much more work to be done and more involvement from community would contribute to improving Town Presentation.

It is possible to make a contribution by maintaining your own premises to a good standard, adding flowers and colour, cleaning outside of business premises on daily basis.

More practically those present encouraged to get involved in clean ups, painting, weeding, planting etc. Work plan for coming year has to be set by incoming committee.

Chairperson hoped a town signage strategy, the recycling directory, work on lanes, carparks and large doorways/gates could be focus in coming year. In immediate weeks some Spring Bulb Planting to be undertaken and suggestions for locations most welcome.

The Committee’s Residents Association Handbook was admired by the Tidy Town Adjudicator. Our Community Estates and Streetscapes Competition continued in 2017 and entries for 2018 will be taken until May 31st 2018. Other successful innovations in 2017 was the Primary Schools Poster Competition, Best Presented Shopfront Competition and the #OneMillionTreesInOneDay Scheme, and a Railway Field Clean up.

Prizes were presented to the Winners of our Community Estates Competitions: Small Estate – Ard Carraig, Medium Estate: Hazelwood, Large Estate: Moyne Road.

Best Presented Shop Front: Ryan’s Daughter Restaurant/B&B. The award for the Best Presented Shopfront is the Kathleen Wright Memorial Perpetual Trophy – in his acceptance speech Gary Roche acknowledged all that Kathleen had given to her family, her work and to Thurles. “Long before TripAdvisor I had guests that Kathleen had sent to me” – she was a great ambassador for Thurles and a great employee of TT MD Council.

He acknowledged the support of everybody for this business and looked forward to another 40 years in Thurles! Derelict Business Premises, Graffiti, Dog Fouling and CCTV were all raised in the General Discussion – suggestion being made to use the Council’s Capital Grant Scheme to upgrade the CCTV if necessary in Thurles. Various opinions expressed as to the extent of monitoring provided in Thurles and who had control of recordings. There are numerous schemes open that could be used by individuals/groups to source funds to improve houses or facilities in Thurles.

The Leader Programme, the Town & Village Renewal Scheme, The Tipperary Scheme of Capital Grants(Nov. 30th Closing Date), Repair & Leasing Initiative (up to €40,000 to prepare empty house for use and lease to Council) and Thurles Town Enhancement & Painting Scheme (expected to be advertised by Tipp Co Co in first half of 2018). Council itself could use the Derelict Buildings Act to address derelict buildings in town especially high profile/high traffic streets.

Visit www.tipperarycoco.ie for details.Election of Committee: Incoming Committee: Catherine Fogarty, John Lanigan, Tommy Barrett, Joan O’Brien, Jo O’Goman, Roisin Scully, Gary Roche, Jim Fogarty. Refresh Thurles on Facebook. Email: RefreshThurles@Gmail.com or Tel: 087 270 1689