Top nomination for Kissane's Pharmacy in Tipperary town

Tipperary-based pharmacist, David Wallace from Kissane's Pharmacy in Tipperary town has been shortlisted for the Clanwilliam Pharmacist Awards this year, it was announced this week. David has been nominated for the Excellence in Community Pharmacy which is sponsored by TEVA. 2017 saw the highest ever level of nominations for the awards, from both pharmacists and patients, with over 400 submissions received. Earlier this year, the organisers called on the public to nominate pharmacists who go above and beyond for their patients. In September, an adjudicating panel comprised of respected pharmacists from various branches of the profession met to go through the nominations received. The Clanwilliam Pharmacist Awards 2017 will take place in the Mansion House on November 18th in aid of the Pharmacy Benevolent Fund.