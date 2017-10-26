Breaking: Tipperary train services suspended due to 'incident on the line' at Killonan

Train services between Limerick Junction and Limerick Colbert station have been suspended by Irish Rail because of an "incident on the line".

Emergency services are at the scene.

The Gardaí at Roxboro Road in Limerick are dealing with an incident on the railway line at Killonan, Ballysimon Road in Limerick. No further information is available at this time, said a Garda spokesperson.

It is not sure if passengers on the Limerick to Ballybrophy line will be affected as the line joins the Limerick to Limerick Junction line at Killonan.

Train passengers are being transported by bus instead.