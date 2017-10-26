Breaking: €7.5million Lotto is won in Thurles shop

Did you buy a Lotto ticket in Eason at Thurles Shopping centre? it could be you.

The winning Lotto ticket has been bought in Eason at Thurles Shopping Centre with the sole winner €7.5 million richer this morning.

The numbers drawn corresponded with a ticket purchased at the shop but as of yet the identity of the winner remains a mystery. Excitement is at fever pitch in The Cathedral Town with everyone trying to figure out the identity of the winner.

"We have no idea at this stage who purchased the winning ticket or when it was purchased," said Tom O'Toole of Eason at Thurles Shopping Centre. The shop has a number of syndicate purchasers as well as many individual players, but there is no indication as to whether it was a syndicate or an individual which won the ticket.

Tom received a phone call from the National Lottery last last night and was informed that he had sold the winning ticket and he is expecting further communication from them today.

So, if you bought a lotto ticket at Eason recently you may just have 7.5 million reasons to check your numbers.