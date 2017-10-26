Tipperary courts: Nenagh woman bit friend on face and hand in row over Facebook

A Nenagh woman launched a vicious attack on her friends following a row over comments posted on social media, Nenagh Court was told.

Jacinta Canning of 62 Drom na Coille, Nenagh, pleaded to assault causing harm at Hamilton Drive, Nenagh, on May 28, 2016.

The court heard that she and a friend had been at a party in a pub and on the way home a discussion arose about Facebook.

Ms Canning, aged 41, attacked her friend and sat on top of her, pulling out clumps of her hair and biting her on the face, hand and upper arm.

The court heard that the injured party had to scream for help to stop the assault.

Ms Canning later told Gardai that her friend had attacked her first.

Judge Marie Keane described the attack as “unprovoked” and “vicious”.

She couldn't understand how anybody would bite someone else.

“Anybody would be concerned about bite marks to their face, particularly women,” she said. “This was a sustained and prolonged attack and merits a jail sentence.”

Ms Canning's solicitor, David Peters described the attack as “horrific stuff”.

His said Ms Canning couldn't explain her actions.

“The incident did happen. It went both ways, but she went too far,” he said.

Mr Peters said his client had undergone anger management counselling both privately and through the HSE, had apologised to her friend by letter and text, and had €800 in compensation and would raise further compensation if given time.

He also told the court that Ms Canning was involved in charity work and wanted to prove there was a “good side to her”.

Mr Peters also pointed out to the court that there had been no further incidents involving Ms Canning.

Judge Keane noted Ms Canning's attempts at rehabilitation, but said she didn't accept it was complete.

She jailed Ms Canning for four months, but suspended it for two years on condition Ms Canning engaged with the Probation Service and provided additional compensation.

She was initially “reluctant” to put a figure on compensation because the victim would need further advice on cosmetic surgery. However, she set it at €3,500.

“This was an outrageous assault and the lady has been left scarred mentally and physically. She thought you were her best friend,” said Judge Keane.

The judge set recognizance in Ms Canning's own bond of €100.