Award-winning Tipperary supplier secures contract worth over €2 million to supply Aldi UK stores

Aldi announced that Tipperary-based premium pork and bacon producer Oakpark Foods has secured a contract worth over €2 million to supply Aldi UK. The new deal will see Oakpark export its Maple Back and Honey Back Rashers for sale exclusively in 700 Aldi UK stores. The new partnership with Aldi UK has led to the creation of 20 new jobs at Oakpark Foods.

Based in Cahir, Co. Tipperary, Oakpark Foods has supplied Aldi Ireland since 2012. The relationship has grown considerably over the past five years, with Oakpark Foods now supplying 40 pork and bacon products to Aldi Ireland’s 129 stores. Part of the Brett Group, Oakpark Foods employs just under one hundred full-time staff.

Finbar McCarthy, Aldi Ireland’s Group Buying Director said: “We are delighted that another of our Irish suppliers has progressed to supplying Aldi internationally. Oakpark Foods produce the highest quality pork and bacon products and I am confident its offering will be a huge success with UK customers. The new partnership is an excellent example of the opportunities that exist for Irish producers and manufacturers who can supply high quality innovative products to our international network of stores.”

Several companies supplying Aldi Ireland have availed of Aldi’s worldwide store network to access international markets and trade with Aldi’s international business including ABP,Glenpatrick Spring Water and Irish Dog Foods.

Commenting on the new contract with Aldi UK, John Brett, Account Manager at Oakpark Foods stated: “We are very proud of our strong tradition of providing the very finest in award-winning Irish bacon and pork products to market. Our relationship with Aldi for the past five years has been a key driver of innovation and expansion at Oakpark Foods within the Irish market and beyond. We look forward to continuing this fruitful partnership into the future and taking it to a new level by supplying premium Irish products to Aldi.”

Oakpark tasted success recently at the prestigious Grocer Gold Awards in London where it picked up gold for Aldi’s own label ‘Thick Cut Honey Back Rasher’ which is on sale in Aldi Ireland’s 129 stores under Aldi’s private label ‘Brannans’.

Aldi is committed to growing its Irish supply base and increasing the number of Irish products available in its stores. In 2016 Aldi spent over €700 million with Irish producers, manufacturers and suppliers. Over 50% of Aldi’s sales come from products sourced from Irish based suppliers. Aldi recently increased its support for small Irish suppliers by reducing its payment terms to 14 days for suppliers that transact up to €300k annually with Aldi.