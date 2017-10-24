Nenagh Search and Rescue unit in hands across the border training exercise

Nenagh Search and Rescue unit welcomed their colleagues from Mourne River Search and Rescue to Nenagh last the weekend to conduct joint training exercises over the weekend on land and water.

According to unit commander Tom Harvey, they conducted a land search for missing person, deploying teams to a search area with swift response locating the casualty and extracting from search area by stretcher.

This was followed by a water based exercise an introduction to swift water rescue using techniques such as self-rescue and defensive swimming. This training was new to the Nenagh unit and everyone was impressed by the professionalism of Mourne River Search and Rescue.

Both unit worked seamlessly in the different scenarios.

“We would like to thank Mourne for visiting and we look forward to our return trip in the new year,” said Tom. “This is a fine example of cross-border co-operation.”

Our role is to help the community and emergency services and those in need. Training like this is vital, and for this opportunity to train with another unit we are very grateful, said Tom.

He thanked the Hibernian Nenagh for providing a meal, and Andy Flynn for providing accommodation.