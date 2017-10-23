Tipperary tragedy: Jodie, 4, dies after being struck by falling fireplace

The village of Cloughjordan has joined a local family in mourning following the tragic death of a four-year-old girl.

It is understood that little Jodie Lawlor Tyrrell was struck by a fireplace last Saturday at a house which is being renovated in the area.

As the family were checking on the progress of upgrade work, it is believed the Jodie was struck by a fireplace that may have been leaning against a wall in the house.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and she was taken to University Hospital Limerick but despite the best efforts of staff, the little girl lost her battle for life.

Gardai are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

Jodie's death is deeply regretted by her mother Jessica; brothers Jayden and Kai, June, Nigel and family; grandparents Ann and Frank, Margaret and Matthew; aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence, at Knockbrack, Cloughjordan, this Tuesday evening from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Private removal on Wednesday morning at 10am arriving in St. Brendan's Church, Birr, for funeral Mass at 11.00. Burial afterwards in St Cronan's Cemetery, Roscrea.