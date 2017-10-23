Breaking: Tipperary man sent for trial on three rape charges

A County Tipperary man has been sent for trial in the Central Criminal Court on three counts of rape.

The 38-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was served with the book of evidence in the case before Judge Marie Keane in Nenagh Court.

He is charged with three counts of rape of a female in a house in Tipperary on July 16, 2016.

The man also faces one charge of sexually assaulting the same woman on the same date and at the same location.

He was remanded on continuing bail to the Central Criminal Court in Dublin on October 23, 2017.