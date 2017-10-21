Tipperary rail lines and tourist attractions forced to close as Storm Brian descends

Rail services and tourist attractions in Tipperary have been forced to suspend services today as a safety precaution due to Storm Brian.

Irish Rail have announced that rail services on the Limerick Junction to Waterford line and the Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh line will be suspended today due to expected strong gales.

Reminder: Service delays today due to speed restrictions during #StormBrian to ensure safety. Full info: https://t.co/EOBng5u4PX pic.twitter.com/7cuRHnpjhd — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 21, 2017

Tipperary County Council also announced on social media that Nenagh Castle will be closed to the public today, Saturday 21st October, due to weather conditions.

A status yellow wind warning is in place for Tipperary until this evening at 10pm.

This comes as many ESB customers across Tipperary are still without power including parts of Cashel, Kilross, Glengoole and Dundrum with the utility warning that Storm Brian may hamper restoration works.