Tipperary courts: majority of speeding cases dismissed in Nenagh on National Slow Down Day

The majority of speeding cases that were dealt with this Friday at Nenagh Court were struck out by the presiding judge.

A total of 10 cases were heard, out of which eight were dismissed by Judge Marie Keane.

This Friday was National Slow Down Day aimed at tackling speeding on Irish roads.

In most cases the defendants said that they had not received a Fix Penalty Notice, which is required to have been received before a case can be prosecuted.

One defendant who said the notice did not arrive was told by Judge Keane to bring his local postman to court the next day as the letter had been marked "Service Refused" by the postman and returned by An Post.

The man later returned to court to say his 13-year-old son had been at home when the letter arrived and didn't know what to do so refused to accept the letter.

His case was then struck out.

The majority of the cases were at Gortlandroe, Nenagh, on February 2, 2017, with all drivers travelling at over 60km/h in a 50km/h zone.

One driver who failed to appear was fined €250 by the judge.

In one case, the defendant had not being the original driver, while another driver had tried to pay but the pay by date had elapsed.

Meanwhile, a driver clocked at 166km/h in the 120km/zone on the M7 had his summons dismissed because he failed to receive the Fixed Penalty Notice.

He was fined €750 for no insurance after the court heard he had bee driving his mother's car and was stressed as his daughter was undergoing major surgery that day.

However, another driver who was caught doing 172km/h on the M7 was fined €400.

He told the court he had failed to act on the original notice and would have paid the fine otherwise.