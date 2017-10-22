Congratulations to Clara Matthia, of Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál - Farm Safety Art Contest winner

Clara Matthia is a pupil from Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál in New Inn, near Cashel, was awarded third place in the jointly sponsored Dairygold/Zurich school’s poster competition on farm safety. The competition asked 5th and 6th class pupils to make their ‘Farm Safety Pledge’ by designing a colourful poster based on a theme of machinery, tractors, animals or the farmyard. The competition proved popular with over 500 entries from talented children across the Dairygold catchment area and beyond. Pictured at the presentation, left, are Fiona Ryan, School Principal, John O'Gorman, Vice Chairman, Dairygold, prize winner Clara Matthia & Billy Cronin, Head of Transport and Milk Management, Dairygold.