End of October completion date for Tipperary Excel Library construction works

Week 21 of building works at Tipperary Excel - work by Mulcahy Construction continues to complete the project, which will deliver a 21st century state-of-the-art library to the people of Tipperary Town and surrounding communities. The building works have an anticipated completion date of the end of October. It will then take Tipperary County Library Services a number of weeks to fit out and stock the library prior to opening. We are looking forward to the hoarding being removed to reveal the new extension,which will facilitate the entrance to both Tipperary Excel and Tipperary Town Library. Following the removal of the hoarding, work will commence by Tipperary Excel on painting the front of the building. We would like to acknowledge and say thank you to Tipperary Excel Volunteers who hosted a fashion show at the centre in 2015 to raise funds this very purpose.The entire Tipperary Excel Team fully appreciates the level of patience, understanding and support it has received from the community since the commencement of the building works.