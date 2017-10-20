Co. Tipperary braces itself for Storm Brian

Only days after surviving Hurricane Ophelia, Tipperary is gearing up for a second round of high winds and rain with Storm Brian.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange warnings and three Status Yellow warnings due to the incoming storm, and the southern half of the country is now bracing itself again for yet more high winds, and potential torrential rainfall.

While Co. Tipperary is not included in the list of counties with high-wind warnings, neighbouring counties Clare, Cork, and Waterford are.

They can expect gusts of between 110kph and 130kph during a 12-hour period from 6am on Saturday until 6pm that evening.

Storm Brian is expected to hit Co. Tipperary and central and eastern parts of the country late on Friday.

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Co. Tipperary and the entire country from 10pm Friday (tonight, October 20) for 24 hours and mean wind speeds of up to 65kph.

Again, the advice is to stay indoors wherever possible, not to make unnecessary journeys, to secure garden furniture and any other loose fittings, and to not park your car under a tree or shrubs.

Met Éireann tweeted: "The system that may become #StormBrian will undergo explosive cyclogenesis in the next 24 hours. Deepening from 1006hPa to 961hPa."

Inspector Eddie Golden of Cahir Garda Station warned drivers to take special precautions this evening, and over the weekend, with falling trees and gusts making driving dangerous.