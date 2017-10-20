Co. Tipperary braces itself for Storm Brian
Only days after surviving Hurricane Ophelia, Tipperary is gearing up for
Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange warnings and three Status Yellow warnings due to the incoming storm, and the southern half of the country is now bracing itself again for yet more high winds, and potential torrential rainfall.
While Co. Tipperary is not included in the list of counties with high-wind warnings, neighbouring counties Clare, Cork, and Waterford are.
They can expect gusts of between 110kph and 130kph during a 12-hour period from
Storm Brian is expected to hit Co. Tipperary and central and eastern parts of the country late on Friday.
A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Co. Tipperary and the entire country from
Again, the advice is to stay indoors wherever possible, not to make unnecessary journeys, to secure garden furniture and any other loose fittings, and
Met Éireann tweeted: "The system that may become #StormBrian will undergo explosive cyclogenesis in the next 24 hours. Deepening from 1006hPa to 961hPa."
Inspector Eddie Golden of Cahir Garda Station warned drivers to take special precautions this evening, and over the weekend, with falling trees and gusts making driving dangerous.
