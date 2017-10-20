Tipperary's speeding motorists : no Premier County roads feature on Gardai's published target list

No Tipperary roads feature on a list of areas released by Gardai that will be specifically targeted today as part of National Slow Down Day.

However, the Gardai have warned that this does not mean they will not have a major presence on roads throughout the county.

The Gardai published the list of what they emphasise is just some of the locations that they will be targeting.

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy of the Roads Policing Bureau said: "We appeal to drivers to work with us and play their part in reducing injury and tragedy on the road, by supporting our National Slow Down Day.

"Please stick strictly to the posted speed limit, but if the road, traffic or especially weather conditions dictate... reduce your speed even further.

"This will make the journey safer not only for you, but for every road user sharing the road with you."

Meanwhile, a number of motorists will appear in Nenagh Court this Friday in relation to speeding.