Tipperary phone users warned about 'wangiri' phone scam

Mobile phone networks are warning customers in Tipperary not to answer calls from unknown numbers after a wave of Irish mobile users were hit by a phone scam called ‘wangiri.’

The calls carry international prefixes such as +231 or +269 and are designed to trick people into phoning back at premium rates.

The scam, known as a ‘wangiri’ call, typically rings just once or twice before hanging up. If someone returns the call, they will be re-routed to a premium rate number overseas and charged premium rates on their bill, or have their credit wiped out.

Those affected by fraud calls are advised to report them to their mobile operator.