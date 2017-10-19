Ballyreilly Threshing Festival a huge success

The Ballyreilly Threshing Festival was held on October 1st, in memory of Eric Leahy, and in aid of Killadooley Community Sports Field, Laois Hospice, Laois Area Red Cross and Knockaroo Community Centre.

Committee organisers would like to thank their many friends and everyone who helped in any way to make the Ballyreilly Threshing Festival on October 1st an outstanding success.

“It took a lot of work, a lot of effort and a lot of planning. But it was worth it all when just about everything turned out right. Thank you everyone,” said Ann Leahy.

The following are the results of the Ballyreilly Threshing Festival competitions.

Raffle Prize winners

*1st Prize - Big Hamper of wine, chocolates, biscuits, crystal, candles. Winner: Monica Gunnigle, Dublin.

*2nd Prize: Big Hamper of wool. Winner: Paul Hallahan, Waterford.

*3rd Prize: Bottle of Hennessy's Brandy. Winner: Frank Wall, Killadooley.

*4th Prize: Super Valu Hamper. Winner: Ellen Harvey.

*5th Prize: Voucher from Ray Drennan, Butcher, Roscrea. Winner: Agatha Cormican, Borrisokane.

*6th Prize: small Hamper of wool. Winner: Tracy Bergin, Borris In Ossory.

*7th Prize: set of 6 wine glasses and bottle of Cormick's cream liqueur. Winner: Maurice Shine. Well done to all the winners.

Winner of Guess the Name of the Teddy Bear was Orla Delaney The Teddy Bear's name is Fluffy!

Winner of the Guess the Number of Sweets in the Jar was Florence Dann, Borris In Ossory. The number of sweets was 174.

Results of the Free Draw from the Lucky Dip stall

* 1st Prize: Large 'Bob the Minion' talking Toy. Winner: Sonya Flanagan, Borris In Ossory. (One of the Laois Red Cross crew in attendance on the day).

*2nd Prize: Large Doll. Winner: Fiona Moss, Co. Meath.

Winners of the Fun Dog Show classes

Large Dog Class.

*1st. Millie. Chocolate brown Labrador. Owner: Laura Grant.

*2nd. Canberra. Red Setter.Owner: Joanne Fahy. 3rd. Duke. Owner: Anne Murray.

Medium Dog Class

*1st Bonnie. Beagle. Owner: Gillian Leahy; 2nd. George. Beagle. Owner: Rory Buckley.

Small Dog Class

*1st. Rocky. Terrier. Owner: Pat O'Brien.

*2nd. Foxy. Terrier. Owner:

*Joint 3rd. Toby. Shitzu. Owner: Orlaith Delaney.

And Daisy. Terrier.

Owner: Laura Scott.

Well done to all the winners and their owners.