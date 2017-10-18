Gardai appeal for information after Roscrea burglary

Gardai in Roscrea are investigating a burglary in which a number of mobile phones were taken from the Vodafone store in the town.

Three males entered the store around 3am on Tuesday morning and stole a number of phones. They then left in a dark coloured blue Volkswagen Golf.

Gardai in Roscrea are appealing for information to anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area to contact them on 0505 24230.



