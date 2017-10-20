Nenagh street party to celebrate end of €14m gas and water pipe work around town

Nenagh will celebrate the completion of its €14m infrastructure upgrade with a massive street party on Saturday, October 28, when most of the town's roads and footpaths will have been reinstated.

The work by Ervia has been ongoing for the past two years and has seen major disruption around the town with natural gas being brought to the town and new water and waste water pipes being installed.

However, it should all come to an end shortly and Nenagh Chamber is prpearing to mark its completion with the inaugural Taste of Nenagh festival.

“We are happy to now be future-proofed as the replaced pipes had not been seen for nearly 100 years. We are also ready to bring people back to our bustling town and showcase a small portion of all Nenagh has to offer,” said Chamber president Robert Gill.

On Saturday, October 28, the streets of Nenagh will be alive with music, food and children’s entertainment for the inaugural Taste of Nenagh event which takes place throughout the town from noon to 6pm.

People are being invited to come and enjoy what Nenagh has to offer and taste fine local produce from food producers and restaurants as well as checking out the wide variety of retailers in the town.

This celebration of fine food and local produce will include local food businesses and local artisan food producers showcasing their taste bites with food stalls.

This will be a fun day out where families can enjoy Halloween activities, music on the street, face-painting and much more.

A colourful theme of My Favourite Recipe has been supported by Nenagh Chamber of Commerce and primary schools in the town and surrounding areas.

Pupils have created a fantastic range of posters, which will be on display in Easons and they have let their imaginations run wild.

This event is a new inititave to support local suppliers of food produce and support what Nenagh has to offer.

Nenagh is a traditional market town, with rich trade and food history. It offers an enjoyable landscape to shop where you will find everything you need for all the family.

Taste of Nenagh is being supported by Nenagh’s array of excellent coffee shops and restaurants and you can enjoy lunch or just relax and have coffee while soaking up the festive atmosphere.

Visitors to this food event can also buy a book of coupons which can be redeemed at participating outlets for a variety of tasty products to enjoy.

The event which is supported by Tipperary County Council; Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine; Commission for the Economic Development of Rural Areas (CEDRA); ABP; and Gas Networks Ireland.