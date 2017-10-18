Presentation Secondary School Thurles presents 'Sister Act'

Preparations are well under way for our annual School Musical, ‘Sister Act’. Following our amazing success in the last two years winning the Bord Gáis Student Theatre Award for ‘The Best School Musical in Ireland’ with the Lion King (2015) and Billy Elliot (2016), excitement is aloft as we get ready for our production of this renowned Broadway Show.

Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy based on the 1992 hit film that had audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken, this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The story tells the tale of disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, who when she witnesses a murder, is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent!

Tickets are now on sale Monday to Friday from our school box office. Call in or phone 087 2749411! #showtime pic.twitter.com/uGRDPdy1ma — PresentationThurles (@PresThurles) October 7, 2017

Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover.

Our cast is led by 6th year Zoe Gleeson who takes on the role of Deloris after winning the Bord Gáis Student Theatre Award for Best Actress in a supporting role last year. The production team of Trish Mc Elgunn, Patrick Conlon and Brid Wallace are busy putting the final touches to the show to ensure we are ready for opening night.

Tickets are available from the School booking office on 0504-22291 for Thursday 19th, Friday 20th, and Saturday 21st October at 8pm in the Premier Hall Thurles. Go n-éirí go geal libh go léir!

Cast: Deloris-Zoe Gleeson, Curtis- Helen Aherne, Mother Superior-Lara Feehan, Sr Mary Robert-Shannon O’Halloran, Sr Mary Lazarus- Matilda Magnor, Sr Mary Patrick-Meg Watkins, Eddie-Lichelle Mogge, Monsignor O’Brien, Sr Mary Martin of Tours-Sophie Dooley, Sr Mary Teresa-Niamh Harrington, TJ- Grace Queally, Ernie-Gráinne Brown, Joey-Aoibheann Duggan, Pablo-Leona Ryan, Michelle/Nun-Kate Sheridan, Tina/Nun-Aoife Keogh, Backing Singer 1/Nun/Bar Matron-Sorcha Tobin, Backing Singer 2/Nun- Tamasin Troy, Nuns- Sarah Dohney, Méabh Scanlon, Emma Dillon, Emma Hayes, Niamh Treacy, Emily Phelan, Cab Driver- Hannah Phelan, Drag Queen-CJ Ely, Gangster-Edel Dwan, Hooker- Katie Maher, Hooker-Sarah McCarthy, News Reporter- Rachel McCormack, Pool Player-Siobhán Carroll, Waitress-Clodagh Fallon.