Ophelia aftermath: Tipperary homes still facing water disruptions but many have supply restored

Several hundred Tipperary households are still facing water disruptions due to the aftermath of Ophelia and other works which battered the Premier County on Monday.

Irish Water has posted a list of those areas affected on its website, but as of this Wednesday morning the following areas are still suffering some disruption to services:

Water main upgrades may affect supply to Benedine, Nenagh, Ballintoher and surrounding areas. Crews are working to restore supply to all affected areas as soon as possible

A power outage may cause supply disruptions to Borrisokane, Kylebeg, Ballingarry, Lismacrory and surrounding areas. Crews are working to restore supply to all affected areas as soon as possible.

Due to power outages in the North Clonmel and Cashel Road area, supply at Ballinver, Ahenny, Glengar, Monroe and surrounding areas. Crews are working to restore the supply as soon as possible.

Mains repair works may affect supply to Bog Road, Cragg, Newport and surrounding areas. Crews are working to restore supply to all affected areas as soon as possible.

Valve installation works may cause supply disruptions to Toberaheena, Inishlounaght, Ballingarrane South, Poppyfields and surrounding areas in Clonmel. Works are scheduled to be carried out from 10am until 4pm on October 18.

Power outages were likely to cause supply disruptions to a vast number of areas throughout the county on Monday and Tuesday, but these are are all expected to have been repaired overnight on Tuesday, with supply back by 9am this Wednesday.

The following areas were on that list:

Glengar and surrounding areas.

Ballylooby, Roosca, Kilcommon, Ballynamona, Carrigeen, Cahir and surrounding areas.

Kilfeacle, Mount William, Grantstown, Greenane, Donaskeagh and surrounding areas.

The Commons, Blackcommon, Ballingarry, Gortnasmuttaun and surrounding areas.

Kilcash, Ballypatrick and surrounding.

Rosegreen, Stephenstown, Railstown, Ballyduagh, Brickendown, Mocklershill, Kilbraugh and surrounding areas.

Templenoe, Racecourase Cross, Poulagower, Attykiy, Rosegreen and surrounding areas.

Bansha, Rossadrehid, Glen of Aherlow, Newtown, Lisvernane, New Inn, Rosegreen, Cashel, Golden, Kilfeacle and surrounding areas.