Social Welfare Customers living in County Tipperary affected by Storm Ophelia
Some social welfare customers living in Tipperary may be experiencing disruption to social welfare services at their Intreo Centre, Social Welfare Branch offices today, Tuesday, 17th October.
The following offices are not in a position to provide a normal service today due to power and technical outages, caused by the storm.
Offices affected by damage from storm Ophelia
Cashel Social welfare Branch Office - office has now re-opened
Cahir Social Welfare Branch Office - office has now re-opened
Tipperary Town Social Welfare Branch Office – has now re-opened with limited services
The Department is also aware that there is disruption to some post offices today and is in contact with An Post who are working to have these back in operation again as soon as possible.
We would like to thank our customers for their patience and co-operation. Updates will issue throughout the day on our website www.welfare.ie and on Twitter @welfare_ie.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on