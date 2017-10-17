Ophelia Tipperary roads update: motorists still being urged to use caution

Tipperary County Council has stated that all national roads in the county are now cleared of debris following Hurricane Ophelia, with the exception of the N74 from Golden to Cashel.

Works are continuing during the day on clearing minor roads as there is still a lot of debris and some roads are obstructed, so please continue to travel with caution, they said.

"We would appreciate that you would bear with Tipperary County Council staff in our efforts in clearing roads and making travel safe for all road users," said the council.

There are two roads still blocked in the Thurles area, awaiting on the ESB as there are wires down:

The Mill road Thurles

The Rock road Ballycahill

The council is asking the public not to travel these roads until such time as the ESB make the roads safe.

Other roads still affected include:

One mile outside Ballingarry North, tree down one mile outside Ballingarry North

Clonmel to Kilkenny road, about 100m past Ormond Stores from Clonmel

The Willows, Thurles (danger of tree falling and will block the road when it happens)

Templemore to Dunkerrin Road, about half a km from Templemore

Travel through Portroe, Nenagh towards Ballina - two trees down on the hill, past the school

R503 from Thurles to Newport - tree half blocking the road

Rochestown Cross, on the Ardfinnan Road, heading towards Grange

Poles down on Golden Road, Cashel. Please avoid

Trees down on the Grange Road, Clonmel - between Rochestown and Loughryan. ESB wires wrapped around them. Please avoid the area

Fallen tree blocking the road in Ballynevin East of Anner Castle Ballinamore Clonmel

Tree down on road outside H &L Environmental Services on the Johnstown road from Templetuohy Village, Thurles

Tree down in Lisheen Moyne, Thurles. Travelling from Urlingford to Mary Willies turn right

Dangerous tree fallen on Montevideo Road on Templemore Road out of Roscrea

Large branch hanging precariously over the road between the post office and Grattan Street, Tipperary Town

Trees down at Yellow Bridge, Nenagh: Glosh Lane, Boher, Ballina, link road to the Round Hill Bar

Tree down on Ballygraigue Road, Nenagh (road from Ballygraigue to Bawn). Road at present is impassable.

Road at Ormonde Stile, Nenagh (road from Griffins Cross to Templederry). At Four Cross Roads, take the Cooneen Road. There are forestry trees down across the road. Road is passable for cars only.