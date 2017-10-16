Public transport services to resume in Tipperary on Tuesday following storm Ophelia

Public transport services in Tipperary are expected to resume as normal tomorrow, Tuesday 17 October, however passengers are being advised to check with Irish Rail and Bus Eireann prior to travel.

Irish Rail have stated that some routes are subject to line inspections overnight but that contingency plans have been put in place for blocked train lines.

The Limerick to Ballybrophy services via Nenagh has been replaced by bus transfers and reduced capacity is in place on the Limerick to Dublin services at 5.30am, 6.40am and 7.40am.

Bus Eireann will resume service from 5am tomorrow.

The Department of Education issued a statement earlier today that all schools and third level institutions will remain closed tomorrow Tuesday 17 October.