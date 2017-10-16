Ophelia roads latest: Tipperary County Council continues to work to clear fallen trees

Tipperary County Council has released further updates on roads that have been blocked either fully or partially by trees and powerlines brought down during Hurricane Ophelia's rampage through the Premier County.

Despite the worst of the winds clearing Tipperary, motorists are being advised to take extra care as some roads may remain blocked by trees and branches overnight.

The council outdoor personnel worked until night fell within the municipal districts to clear roadways of debris and fallen trees as a result of Ophelia.

They will return to work at first light on Tuesday, October 17.



Works will be completed on a priority basis, commencing with national primary and secondary roads.

Among those roads affected are:

Tree down at 6 Ard Abhainn, Ballina

Trees down at Ballinacourty House, Aherlow

Trees down on The Avenue road from Kilcash Castle to Kilcash Village, Clonmel

Tree down at Ardmayle Graveyard, Cashel

The N74 between Cashel and Golden is closed due to fallen powerlines. All road users are requested not to travel this road and to steer clear of the fallen powerlines

Grainiera, Milestone, Thurles - tree down between Shevry and Milestone. Cars can pass under it but not lorries

Trees down at Pearse Park, Tipperary Town

Tree down at 1 Sarsfields Thurles hanging on ESB Wire outside F& M Motors

Tree down on R502 from Templemore to Borrisoleigh

ESB pole down at Thurles side of Ballycahill

Tree down between Cahir and Balylooby in townsland of Scartana

Tree down on Mountain View, Templemore Road, Bouladuff

Tree Down at 34 Oakdale Park, Templemore

Large tree down in Castlepark, Golden

Trees down on the Nenagh to Cloughjordan Road road at the Nenagh side of the Fairways

Trees down in Wallers Lot, Cashel

Tree Down at Bohertrine Tipperary Past Jimmy Whites Bar

Tree down blocking the road at Beakstown, Reillys Bend in Thurles, halfway between Thurles and Holycross

Tree down on the R497 between Curreeny Cross and Coolacarra - cars can pass but lorries will be unable to pass

Trees down between Rockvale Cemetary and Lisahane Cross, Newport

Tree down at Loughbrack Kilcommon Thurles on the Newport to Thurles Road

Trees down between Roberts Cross and Ballinacourty House, Glen of Aherlow - road impassable

Tree down on the road at Kilcommon to Dolla, Nenagh

Tree down at Junction at College Hill, Templemore

Tree down on Montividea Road, Roscrea

Tree down at Camblin, Roscrea

Tree down on Templemore/Dunkerrin road

Tree blocking the road at Carney Graveyard, Nenagh

Tree down on the Rosegreen to Clerihan Road, Cashel

Tree Down - Killea Road in Templemore near the Park

Tree down on the N62 on the Birr/Roscrea road

Trees down on Ballyrichard Road (Collins Park hill) - DO NOT approach as power cables down

Tree down outside Cashel on the New Inn Road

Tree Down and blocking the road between Horse & Jockey and Ballymoreen Graveyard (Old N8)

Tree down on the Moyne/Thurles road

Tree down at Entrance to Assumption Park, Roscrea

Tree down at Carrowkeale Road 1.5 miles out from Newport

Tree Down - Near Powerstown on the back road to Medite. About 3/4 of the road blocked

Tree down on road between Ballyclerihan Village and Poulmucka Village

Tree down on the road from Gouldscross to Cashel - about 1/2 mile from Gouldscross

Two large trees down on Mellerary Road out of Newcastle, Townsland of Kilnacarrig

Tree down in the Yewston Estate, Nenagh

Slates down on road on Matthew Avenue, Thurles

Large tree down on the Dualla to Moyglass road with electric wires

Tree down on the Borrisokane to Athlone road R438 6 miles outside Borrisokane

Tree down on the Craigue Road Carrick on Suir

Tree Down outside Nursing Home in Dualla Cashel

Tree down on road at Quinlans Cross - Carrow, Cashel outside Donohill village

Trees down in Ollatrim, Toomevara, Nenagh

Tree down at Killeen Court, Ballyhaden, Borrisokane

Trees down at side of the road between Thomastown and Golden, on straight stretch

Tree down at Foxford, Bansha - the road from Bansha to Lisvarnane about a mile and a half from Bansha Village

Trees and electric wires down - R505 3 or 4 km outside Cashel Road heading towards Dundrum

Trees down and wires down on the N62 between Templemore and Roscrea. 3km out of Templemore at Young oil depot

Tree down on Wires on R691 - 1 mile outside Ballingarry Village, Thurles on the Killenaule side

Tree down and road impassable at Garrantemple, on the back road between Barne to Knocklofty, just beside Whelans Abbatoir. It is located near a T junction and a hump back bridge, and it might be difficult to see. It is the back road from Barne pub to Knocklofty

Kilmalogue, Cahir - 6 trees down blocking entry and exit from the houses

Trees down on the Rathmartin Road, Nenagh at both Dublin road side (R445) and Thurles road side (R498)

Pole down on the road at Galbertstown, Holycross, Thurles - very dangerous

Telegraph pole partially across the road and the village of Newtown coming from Nenagh. At an angle and very dangerous as it might not be seen

Tree down between Ashley Park and Ballythomas Road, Ardcroney, Nenagh at a bend - very dangerous

Tree falling on telephone wire at Ballinahinch on the R505 Cashel /Dundrum road