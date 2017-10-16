Ophelia roads latest: Tipperary County Council continues to work to clear fallen trees
Tipperary County Council has released further updates on roads that have been blocked either fully or partially by trees and powerlines brought down during Hurricane Ophelia's rampage through the Premier County.
Despite the worst of the winds clearing Tipperary, motorists are being advised to take extra care as some roads may remain blocked by trees and branches overnight.
The council outdoor personnel worked until night fell within the municipal districts to clear roadways of debris and fallen trees as a result of Ophelia.
They will return to work at first light on Tuesday, October 17.
Works will be completed on a priority basis, commencing with national primary and secondary roads.
Among those roads affected are:
Tree down at 6 Ard Abhainn, Ballina
Trees down at Ballinacourty House, Aherlow
Trees down on The Avenue road from Kilcash Castle to Kilcash Village, Clonmel
Tree down at Ardmayle Graveyard, Cashel
The N74 between Cashel and Golden is closed due to fallen powerlines. All road users are requested not to travel this road and to steer clear of the fallen powerlines
Grainiera, Milestone, Thurles - tree down between Shevry and Milestone. Cars can pass under it but not lorries
Trees down at Pearse Park, Tipperary Town
Tree down at 1 Sarsfields Thurles hanging on ESB Wire outside F& M Motors
Tree down on R502 from Templemore to Borrisoleigh
ESB pole down at Thurles side of Ballycahill
Tree down between Cahir and Balylooby in townsland of Scartana
Tree down on Mountain View, Templemore Road, Bouladuff
Tree Down at 34 Oakdale Park, Templemore
Large tree down in Castlepark, Golden
Trees down on the Nenagh to Cloughjordan Road road at the Nenagh side of the Fairways
Trees down in Wallers Lot, Cashel
Tree Down at Bohertrine Tipperary Past Jimmy Whites Bar
Tree down blocking the road at Beakstown, Reillys Bend in Thurles, halfway between Thurles and Holycross
Tree down on the R497 between Curreeny Cross and Coolacarra - cars can pass but lorries will be unable to pass
Trees down between Rockvale Cemetary and Lisahane Cross, Newport
Tree down at Loughbrack Kilcommon Thurles on the Newport to Thurles Road
Trees down between Roberts Cross and Ballinacourty House, Glen of Aherlow - road impassable
Tree down on the road at Kilcommon to Dolla, Nenagh
Tree down at Junction at College Hill, Templemore
Tree down on Montividea Road, Roscrea
Tree down at Camblin, Roscrea
Tree down on Templemore/Dunkerrin road
Tree blocking the road at Carney Graveyard, Nenagh
Tree down on the Rosegreen to Clerihan Road, Cashel
Tree Down - Killea Road in Templemore near the Park
Tree down on the N62 on the Birr/Roscrea road
Trees down on Ballyrichard Road (Collins Park hill) - DO NOT approach as power cables down
Tree down outside Cashel on the New Inn Road
Tree Down and blocking the road between Horse & Jockey and Ballymoreen Graveyard (Old N8)
Tree down on the Moyne/Thurles road
Tree down at Entrance to Assumption Park, Roscrea
Tree down at Carrowkeale Road 1.5 miles out from Newport
Tree Down - Near Powerstown on the back road to Medite. About 3/4 of the road blocked
Tree down on road between Ballyclerihan Village and Poulmucka Village
Tree down on the road from Gouldscross to Cashel - about 1/2 mile from Gouldscross
Two large trees down on Mellerary Road out of Newcastle, Townsland of Kilnacarrig
Tree down in the Yewston Estate, Nenagh
Slates down on road on Matthew Avenue, Thurles
Large tree down on the Dualla to Moyglass road with electric wires
Tree down on the Borrisokane to Athlone road R438 6 miles outside Borrisokane
Tree down on the Craigue Road Carrick on Suir
Tree Down outside Nursing Home in Dualla Cashel
Tree down on road at Quinlans Cross - Carrow, Cashel outside Donohill village
Trees down in Ollatrim, Toomevara, Nenagh
Tree down at Killeen Court, Ballyhaden, Borrisokane
Trees down at side of the road between Thomastown and Golden, on straight stretch
Tree down at Foxford, Bansha - the road from Bansha to Lisvarnane about a mile and a half from Bansha Village
Trees and electric wires down - R505 3 or 4 km outside Cashel Road heading towards Dundrum
Trees down and wires down on the N62 between Templemore and Roscrea. 3km out of Templemore at Young oil depot
Tree down on Wires on R691 - 1 mile outside Ballingarry Village, Thurles on the Killenaule side
Tree down and road impassable at Garrantemple, on the back road between Barne to Knocklofty, just beside Whelans Abbatoir. It is located near a T junction and a hump back bridge, and it might be difficult to see. It is the back road from Barne pub to Knocklofty
Kilmalogue, Cahir - 6 trees down blocking entry and exit from the houses
Trees down on the Rathmartin Road, Nenagh at both Dublin road side (R445) and Thurles road side (R498)
Pole down on the road at Galbertstown, Holycross, Thurles - very dangerous
Telegraph pole partially across the road and the village of Newtown coming from Nenagh. At an angle and very dangerous as it might not be seen
Tree down between Ashley Park and Ballythomas Road, Ardcroney, Nenagh at a bend - very dangerous
Tree falling on telephone wire at Ballinahinch on the R505 Cashel /Dundrum road
